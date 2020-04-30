Man suffers non-life threatening injuries in officer involved shooting in Quincy

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Gadsden County authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Arbor Crest Apartments in Quincy.

Quincy Police Department, Gadsden County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department Law Enforcement were on the scene.

Officials say they responded to a domestic disturbance around 8:25 p.m. on Thursday night.

Authorities say the suspect was not cooperating with police commands and began to flee from officials.

According to officials, while running from authorities, the suspect came to a fence and pulled a weapon.

Officials say after the weapon was pulled, an officer discharged his firearm, hitting the suspect.

Quincy Police say the suspect, who has not yet been identified, has been taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. QPD say he will be booked into jail after being treated.

QPD says the officer who discharged his weapon will be placed on administrative leave for three days.