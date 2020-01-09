Man survives after pickup truck completely submerges in Gadsden Co. river

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- An early morning fishing trip nearly turned tragic for a Gadsden County man.

Family members say 65-year-old Leroy Robinson was out fishing around 6 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 90 near Midway.

They say his pickup truck started rolling all of a sudden. Robinson hopped in the truck and tried to stop it. But, the truck, the fishing boat and trailer hooked to the truck all ended up in the Ochlockonee river.

Robinson made it to shore. However, sources say a dive team from Tallahassee had to come out to get his truck out of the water.

His family says they're amazed because the truck was submerged 12-feet deep.

They're also amazed because Robinson can't swim. They say he dog-paddled his way out. So, everyone is breathing a sigh of relief.

He did have to go the hospital, but relatives say he is doing okay, despite taking in a lot of water.

Robinson is a retired state employee from Quincy. He's also a veteran.

