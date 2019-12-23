Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash on Beach Road in Taylor Co.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 23, 2019

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Two men were hurt in a Taylor County crash on Thursday, one with serious injuries while the other had minor injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 17-year-old was behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 driving south on County Road 361, or Beach Road, around 2 p.m. A Chevrolet S-10 was in front of the F-150 and started to turn onto an unpaved driveway, troopers say.

The 17-year-old was distracted, and his truck rear ended the Chevy as it slowed down to turn. The 62-year-old passenger of the Chevy suffered serious injuries and was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. The 68-year-old driver of the Chevy was taken to Doctors Memorial for treatment of his minor injuries.

Troopers say the 17-year-old driver faces a careless driving charge.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.