Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Doolittle Avenue shooting

April 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of Doolittle Avenue.

Police say the shooting happened at 3:15 a.m. Friday. The victim is a man, and he was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.

TPD says it is not releasing any more information at this time.

If you witnessed the shooting or have information that would help TPD, you can contact them at 850-891-4200. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

