18-year-old suffers serious injuries in Wakulla Co. rollover crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 1, 2019

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash on US-319.

According to troopers, a 2004 GMC Sierra traveling north on the highway around 6:18 a.m. left the paved portion of the road and went onto the east shoulder. The driver overcorrected, causing the truck to spin out until it overturned in a ditch on the west side of the road.

The driver was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

FHP said Wakulla Fire and Rescue, the Wakulla Sheriff's Department and Shands Cair 3 from Perry helped at the scene.

