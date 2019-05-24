Teen heading to prison for back to back shootings in Tallahassee

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 24, 2019

Weldn Powell and Jarred Jenkins

TALLAHASSEE. Fla. (WCTV) -- A teenager accused of back-to-back robberies and shootings in Tallahassee will spend the next 45 years in prison.

17-year-old Weldn Powell was sentenced Friday morning for a one-day crime spree back in October 2018.

Powell entered a plea to a hold up and shooting at a parking lot on the FSU campus and shooting a woman at an ATM at the Bank of America on Thomasville Road later the same day.

Prosecutors tell us that the gunshot hit an artery, but thankfully an

off-duty officer directing traffic nearby was able to make a tourniquet and save the woman's life.

The woman was in court Friday and asked the judge for a lengthy sentence in hopes Powell couldn't hurt anyone else, prosecutors say.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 25, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The State Attorney's Office confirms that a teen accused in a shooting at a Tallahassee bank will be charged as an adult.

The teen has been identified as 17-year-old Weldn Powell.

Deputies say Powell robbed a victim at gunpoint outside of the Bank of America on the 5600 block of Thomasville Road on Tuesday. The victim was shot during the robbery and rushed to the hospital.

Wednesday, authorities announced the arrest of Powell for the shooting and also connected him to an armed robbery near the Florida State University campus earlier on Tuesday.

A second suspect was also arrested for the robbery near campus, 24-year-old Jarred Jenkins.

Powell is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and attempted homicide. Authorities say he also had an active warrant for burglary and grand theft out of Palm Beach County.

Jenkins is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and a probation violation.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 24, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two suspects are facing charges in connection to an armed robbery near the Florida State University campus and a shooting at a local bank.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office and the Tallahassee Police Department issued a joint press release regarding the arrests of two teens, both of whom are facing charges of robbery.

Officials say around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, TPD responded to a robbery that occurred near the intersection of Macomb Street and College Avenue.

The victim reported that two suspects approached him as he entered his car. The victim said one of the suspects was armed with a silver revolver and demanded the victim's car keys.

Authorities say instead of taking the car, the suspects took the victim's wallet, cellphone and computer.

After the robbery, officials say the victim observed an SUV parked close to him and asked the driver, a female, to call the police.

Officials say the two suspects, later identified as 24-year-old Jarred Jenkins and a 17-year-old male, approached the victim again and got into the nearby SUV before fleeing the area.

The victim told investigators he feared a carjacking and abduction had just occurred, so he pursued the SUV. He said he stopped after the suspects shot at him from the SUV.

Later on Tuesday, LCSO and TPD responded to the Bank of America on the 5600 block of Thomasville Road in reference to a robbery and shooting.

Officials say a victim was robbed at gunpoint while using the ATM outside the bank and was shot during the robbery.

Authorities say while canvassing the area, officers were able to locate the suspect, who had crashed their vehicle while fleeing the bank.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a female and the 17-year-old suspect who matched the description of the suspect in the early morning robbery at FSU.

Officials say after further investigation, Jenkins was identified as the second suspect involved in the Macomb Street and College Avenue robbery. Jenkins was taken into custody at his residence.

Jenkins was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility, and the teenager has been booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Jenkins is facing charges of robbery. The juvenile is facing charges of robbery and attempted homicide. The teenager also has an active warrant for burglary and grand theft out of Palm Beach County.

WCTV is choosing not to identify the juvenile at this time, as he has not yet been charged as an adult.