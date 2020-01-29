Man wanted In Miami baby’s abduction found dead; Amber Alert linked to triple homicide

By: CBS Miami

January 29, 2020

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Authorities say the man wanted by authorities for abducting his own seven-day-old baby in Southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning was found dead in Pasco County.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, was found inside a car Thursday afternoon with injuries consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Earlier in the day an Amber Alert had been issued for his missing baby connected to a triple homicide in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities said they have not located the missing infant, who was identified as Andrew Caballeiro.

They said the pair had been traveling in a white Ford passenger van with the Florida tag KUS K23.

There are new questions about how this may be tied to a triple murder investigation.

Police discovered the bodies of three women who were shot in a home in the 21900 block of SW 187 Avenue.

According to police, a family member was conducting a welfare check when they stumbled upon the gruesome scene.

“Unable to contact him by phone, responded here to the residence and he discovered three adult females deceased,” said Miami-Dade Detective Lee Cowart.

It’s unclear when the women died, but authorities said the women were related.

A law enforcement official confirmed to CBS4 that the women were the baby’s mom, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Detectives said Caballeiro is related to at least one of the victims.

