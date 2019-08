By: Jordan Barela | WALB News Team

August 28, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) — A man wanted by multiple Georgia and Florida counties for check fraud was arrested in Thomas County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Marcus Bernard Benning was wanted by several Georgia counties and Gadsden County, Florida.

Benning was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office got information from a business on his whereabouts.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.