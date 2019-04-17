Man who disappeared during hit-and-run trial heading to prison

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A man who made headlines earlier this year for fleeing from court during his vehicular homicide trial is now heading to prison.

26-year-old Deontae Johnson was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years behind bars.

Johnson was arrested after police determined he was behind the wheel in a fatal hit-and-run crash just after midnight on December 26, 2016 at the intersection of Tennessee Street and Appleyard Drive. The crash killed 17-year old Rickards student Tyriq Roberts.

TPD says crash data shows Johnson was driving 122 miles per hour just before the accident, and was recorded at 91 miles per hour a half-second before impact with Roberts' car.

Johnson was convicted at his trial in February of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and three counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury.

Johnson managed to cut off his ankle monitor and flee the courthouse just prior to the conviction and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Johnson surrendered to U.S. Marshals a few days later.

Johnson had been facing the possibility of life in prison.

