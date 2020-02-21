Man who escaped from Wakulla Co. Jail in 2017 convicted on several grand theft charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — A man who escaped from the Wakulla County Jail in November 2017 has been convicted on several grand theft charges.

In court Wednesday, Casey Martina was found guilty of seven counts of grand theft of a firearm. He was also found guilty on a single count of the following charges:

—Burglary of a dwelling armed with a firearm

—Grand theft of a motor vehicle

—Grand theft

Martina was in jail in connection to those charges prior to his escape. He was captured on November 21, 2017, while he was asleep at a residence in Rockwell, North Carolina. At the time, he was promptly extradited to the Wakulla County Jail.

The other two escaped inmates were believed to be connected to an ATM heist in North Carolina. They were later arrested in March 2018.

