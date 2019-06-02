Man who impersonated Saudi prince to steal is sentenced to 18 years

By: Associated Press

June 2, 2019

MIAMI (AP) - A man who impersonated a Saudi prince to con investors and live a lavish lifestyle has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Anthony Gignac received the sentence Friday in Miami for stealing at least $8 million while impersonating Sultan Bin Kahlid Al-Saud, buying a Ferrari, Rolex watches and renting a condo on an exclusive South Florida island.

The Miami Herald reports that U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga called him a "mastermind."

Gignac was born in Colombia 48 years ago but was adopted by a Michigan family as a young child. He is an American citizen. He pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud, impersonating a diplomat and other crimes.

He told Altonaga on Friday that while he accepted responsibility, other people were involved and should have been charged.

