Man who wrongly spent 43 years behind bars closer to compensation

By: Capitol News Service

January 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- 77-year-old Clifford Williams was all smiles Wednesday at the Capitol.

A house subcommittee approved a bill that would give Williams $2.15 million for the 43 years he spent behind bars after being wrongly convicted in 1976 for a murder in Jacksonville.

Williams spent five years on death row before having his sentenced commuted to life in prison.

He was released last March.

“It took 43 years to get out, but thank God we kept living because a lot of people have died who were innocent,” said Williams.

Williams' nephew also got life in the case and refused to testify against his uncle in exchange for a lighter sentence.

