Man with Valdosta ties arrested in connection to death of Fort Valley student

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 26, 2020

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they have made an additional arrest in the death investigation of Anitra Gunn.

Gunn went missing on February 14 and was found on February 18.

GBI says enough probable cause has been established to charge 22-year-old Jaivon Abron with two counts of false statements and another count of concealing a death.

Authorities say Abron gave false statements in Valdosta and will be transported to Lowndes County after being booked in the Peach County Jail.

Officials say Abron is friends with 22-year-old Demarcus Little, who was charged with one count of malice murder in the death of Gunn on February 21.

According to the GBI, the case is still active and ongoing. If the public has any information related to this case, please contact the Fort Valley Police Department, Peach County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Macon Crime Stoppers, or the GBI Region 13 Office.