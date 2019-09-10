Manhunt for homicide suspect underway in Chattahoochee

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office said a manhunt is underway near the Flint Gardens Apartments in Chattahoochee for a homicide suspect.

The Chattahoochee Police Department got a call about a shooting at one of the apartments Tuesday afternoon. When police arrived to the scene, they found a dead man.

Authorities said the shooting was domestic in nature and three people were in the apartment when it happened: A woman, the victim and a suspect.

Deputies say Romero James, 42, was the man who was shot and killed.

Qua'John Blue, who deputies say is the 19-year-old suspect, ran away from the scene, so police called the sheriff's office for help. Deputies said around 3:30 p.m. that Blue was no longer in the area, but the scene was still active.

There are SWAT units setup in multiple locations. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is on scene as well.

A helicopter is being used in the search too, the sheriff's office said.

