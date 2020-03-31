Manhunt underway after 3 men escape from Bainbridge Probation Substance Abuse Center

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Decatur County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning a manhunt is underway for three men who escaped from the Bainbridge Probation Substance Abuse Center.

According to deputies, Christopher Harvey, Aaron Scarborough and Trey Jones escaped from the facility. Harvey and Scarborough are white, while Jones is a light-skinned African-American man, deputies say. According to Sheriff Wiley Griffin, the men are all convicted felons and have been serving time at a state prison.

They were to serve another nine months at the substance abuse center, the sheriff says.

The Department of Corrections facility they escaped from is located in the Decatur County Industrial Park off of Highway 27 North. Dozens of people from the sheriff's office, Department of Corrections and Georgia State Patrol are on scene searching and have set up a perimeter.

Search teams are currently using tracking dogs. A helicopter may be used later on in this search.

If you see those men in that area, deputies say to call 911.

