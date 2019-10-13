Manhunt underway after man allegedly holds pastor at gunpoint

By WCTV Eyewitness News

October 13, 2019

FAUNTAIN, Fla. (WCTV) -- Bay County Deputies are actively searching for Rayme Godfrey. He is believed to have held a gun on the pastor of First Baptist Church in Fountain just before 9:00 this morning (10/13). BCSO initially posted about the incident to their Facebook page.

Deputies say the armed robbery was interrupted when a woman arrived at the church and called 911 as Godfrey ran into a wooded area north of the church.

Right now, a man hunt is being conducted by police. Officials are calling Godfrey "armed and dangerous." If you have any information on his wherabouts, you're asked to call 911.