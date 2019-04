By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 16, 2019

MIDWAY, Fla. (WCTV) – The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is leading a manhunt in Midway Tuesday.

Authorities are searching for three suspects in a wooded area off of Palmer Road.

Deputies say the three fled from a burglary in progress in Quincy.

They drove to Midway where they bailed out of their car.

The Gadsden Sheriff’s Office, Quincy Police, Midway Police and Florida Highway Patrol are on scene assisting in the man hunt.