Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Taylor County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 21, 2019

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla.– A shooting incident in Taylor County has led to a massive manhunt including several agencies to find a missing suspect, according to Taylor County Sheriff's Office.

TCSO releasing a statement on their Facebook page after midnight.

TCSO saying in the statement:

A shooting incident off of US Hwy 98 West just west of Poor Spot Cemetery Rd has led to a massive manhunt involving TCSO, and the assistance of several other agencies, including the Perry PD, Florida Highway Patrol, FWC, Jefferson County Deputies and Leon County SO air support. There is no one injured at this time, and after an exhaustive search of the area one suspect is in custody. Law enforcement is still actively searching for a white male wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans identified as Billy Joe Carter, Jr. He is considered armed and dangerous and we advise anyone who sees this individual or sees any suspicious activity to please contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. As always, please remember to lock your doors and be safe.

We will update you with further information as this incident progresses.

This is a developing story

