Manhunt underway near Lake Jackson

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 17, 2019

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in the Crowder Loop area near Lake Jackson.

A spokeswoman says deputies were called to a home for a domestic aggravated battery with child abuse.

They identify the suspect as Warren Aiken, Jr.

A search is underway in the neighborhood. Deputies are on foot using tracking dogs and the sheriff’s office helicopter is aiding in the search.

Investigators say Aiken is a white man with tattoos on his face. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone who sees Aiken, or may have information on where he is, should call the sheriff’s office immediately.

