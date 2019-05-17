Manhunt underway near Lake Jackson

Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 11:26 AM, May 17, 2019

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
May 17, 2019

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in the Crowder Loop area near Lake Jackson.

A spokeswoman says deputies were called to a home for a domestic aggravated battery with child abuse.

They identify the suspect as Warren Aiken, Jr.

A search is underway in the neighborhood. Deputies are on foot using tracking dogs and the sheriff’s office helicopter is aiding in the search.

Investigators say Aiken is a white man with tattoos on his face. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone who sees Aiken, or may have information on where he is, should call the sheriff’s office immediately.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus