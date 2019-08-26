Mann: "I think people are getting excited for what's next with this program"

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A familiar face visited the practice courts at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Monday as former Florida State basketball star Terance Mann returned to his old stomping grounds.

After being drafted by the Clippers in late June, Mann shined in the NBA Summer League; so much so, he signed a four-year, $6.3 million dollar deal last month.

Mann, of course, far from the only former Seminole to make the NBA: Dwyane Bacon, Jonathan Isaac, Clips' teammate Mfiondu Kabengele are just a selection of recent names.

It's pretty clear to see head coach Leonard Hamilton is on to something, something Mann said on Monday during his visit.

"It's just, it's becoming consistent and obvious and I think people are starting to see that and now people are kind of getting excited for what's next with this program," Mann said. "The coaches are going to continue to do what they do, continue to bring in talent, continue to get guys to that next level."

