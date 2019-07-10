Mann, Kabengele sign, then star in Clippers' victory

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

July 10, 2019

The MGM Resorts Las Vegas NBA Summer League continued on Tuesday.

Prior to any action for former Florida State standouts, a pair of them signed their rookie NBA deals. The Los Angeles Clippers announced on Tuesday afternoon that they signed forward Mfiondu Kabengele and guard Terance Mann.

The moves were announced by Clippers President of Basketball Operations, Lawrence Frank. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released.

Here is a look at how they performed on the court later in the evening along with results and notes on other former Seminoles:

Los Angeles Clippers 90, Washington Wizards 72

In the victory, Mann and Kabengele each played a big role for the Clippers.

Mann led with a filled-out stat line of 15 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. He has 25 rebounds over his last two outings. He was efficient from the field, going 7-for-9 (77.8%) from the floor including 1-for-1 (100%) from deep. He missed his lone free throw attempt. He also had a steal and a block. He did commit seven turnovers and three fouls. In his 28 minutes of action, he finished with a +/- of 21.

Kabengele wasn't far behind Mann in filling out a stat line. In 23 minutes, he had 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. He was 4-for-11 (36.4%) from the field, 2-for-4 (50%) from the perimeter and 3-for-4 (75%) at the line. He also had an assist. He committed one turnover and was called for two fouls. He finished with a +/- of 13.

The Clippers are now 2-1 on the summer. They do not play on Wednesday.

Miami Heat 96, Orlando Magic 92

In the loss for the Magic, wing Braian Angola-Rodas did not play.

The Magic are now 1-2 on the summer. The Magic are back in action on Wednesday when they face the Brooklyn Nets.

Also on Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers and center Christ Koumadje face off with the Detroit Pistons, while the Charlotte Hornets with guard Dwayne Bacon are back in action as they square off against the Chicago Bulls.