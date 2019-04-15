Mann, Koumadje to participate in Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WCTV) -- Florida State seniors Terance Mann and Christ Koumadje will participate in this summer's Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, a prestigious summer tournament for the nation's top senior basketball prospects.


The tournament runs from April 17-20.

Mann and Koumadje are two of just 64 players to compete, who will be split into eight teams and play in a four-day, 12 game tournament.

FSU is one of just three programs to send multiple players to this year's PIT, joining Northwestern and Iowa State.

