Mann, Koumadje to participate in Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 15, 2019

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WCTV) -- Florida State seniors Terance Mann and Christ Koumadje will participate in this summer's Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, a prestigious summer tournament for the nation's top senior basketball prospects.

Here are your full team rosters for the 67th annual PIT! #PIT19 pic.twitter.com/Hvf3ZUhHcr — P.I.T. (@PIT_Basketball) April 15, 2019

The tournament runs from April 17-20.

Mann and Koumadje are two of just 64 players to compete, who will be split into eight teams and play in a four-day, 12 game tournament.

FSU is one of just three programs to send multiple players to this year's PIT, joining Northwestern and Iowa State.

The full schedule can be seen here.

