Map shows most-search Thanksgiving side by state

By: CNN

September 25, 2019

Thanksgiving is more than just about the turkey and ham; people love their side dishes, too!

In the lead up to Thanksgiving, people are Googling some pretty interesting foods all across the country.

In Texas, the most searched side dish ahead of this Thursday is fruit salad.

People in Columbus, Ohio are Googling stuffed mushrooms, while in North Dakota, low carb foods like keto soup is trending.

But, the most popular side dishes in the U.S. are, of course, casseroles, veggies, stuffing and dressing.

