Marauders fall in second round of lacrosse playoffs by one goal

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 30, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Maclay lacrosse team had one thing on their mind Tuesday, a first-ever state title, but fell just short of taking the next step in that goal in a 17-16 loss to Bolles in Jacksonville.

The game was tight down the stretch and were tied with just over a minute to go, but Bolles scored with 1:15 to play for the winning goal and advance to the third round of the state playoffs.

Maclay's season ends with a 16-5 record.

