Marauders still have taste of first-round exit lingering at outset of 2019

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- If you ask anyone on the Maclay football team, they'll tell you last year, plain and simple, left a sour taste in their mouths.

The Marauders went 10-0 in the regular season, only to fall in their first game of the playoffs.

Entering 2019, the team is hoping for a sweeter finish.

The good news, the Marauders return a majority of their 10-0 squad, including senior quarterback Brecht Heuchen.

The players are there, but trying to recreate the magic of last year will be a tall task.

As Heuchen puts it, though, they're using the disappointment of last season to fuel another state title run this time around.

"None of us were okay with how it ended, it's almost like those ten games before didn't matter after the University Christian game because we had such big goals, we had such big aspirations," Heuchen said. "We know we're capable of much more than what we put on last year and we know that this team can do better things than we did last year."