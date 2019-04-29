Marauders to work through travel lag with mental toughness against Bolles

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Maclay Marauders lacrosse team is peaking at just the right time, riding a three-game winning streak into round two of the state championship tournament.

Maclay looks to continue that momentum on Tuesday night in Duval County as the Marauders will face Bolles in Jacksonville for a spot in the state tournament regional finals.

It'll be a test for Maclay, who have been perfect at home but have struggled on the road. A reason for those road woes? Bus lag.

Road trips mean long trips in the bus, leaving legs stiff and tired.

It's understandable, but head coach Justin Vantassell knows they'll have to make up for that physical weakness with mental toughness.

"The road games are tough," Vantassel said. "When you have to take a few hour bus ride, the legs get stiff, everyone kind of gets in a lull so it's just about having them mentally ready so when they step off the bus, they know exactly what they have to do. Everything we're doing today at practice is preparing them for the way Bolles plays. All their tendencies, all that stuff."