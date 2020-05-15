Marche at Midtown development remains on track as nearby restaurants reopen

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- One industry that's holding up during the COVID-19 pandemic is construction; a major development in Midtown Tallahassee is no exception.

The City of Tallahassee has implemented virtual building inspections and multiple projects in the City remain on schedule. Marche at Midtown is one of those developments, located at the intersection of Thomasville Road and Sixth Avenue.

Traffic in Midtown is picking up, and developers say they're excited for the eventual reopen.

The building was previously owned by TMH and used for record keeping; it's currently empty, but developers with Premier Commercial Group say it's full of possibility.

"We're slated to end construction at the end of July and we're about 25% occupancy," said Tracy Waters.

The development will have retail space on the lower floors, and office space in the upper area.

"Midtown's going to come back in a big way after this coronavirus goes away, and we are excited about it," said Al Russell.

Not only is the development continuing apace, but nearby restaurants are coming to life.

Many restaurants in Midtown have outdoor seating, drawing people to the area to eat during the pandemic; business is picking up at Table 23.

"Even though the Governor has allowed 50% percent of inside capacity, people might still be nervous. But we do have these outdoor areas," said Manager Emma Shaffer.

Red Eye Coffee held off on opening dine-in service due to its lean staff. CEO and Managing Partner Barby Moro says they wanted time to regroup. Their re-open is coming early next week.

"We feel that we're ready to slowly, slowly begin the reopening process," said Moro.

Long-term plans for the area include safety for those traveling on foot.

"We want to work with the City for making this more walkable for pedestrians," said Shaffer. "We like the walk-ability of Midtown, there are several other restaurants and retail stores and we thought this would be a good blend, to come into Midtown and really be a flagship and create something really nice."

Marche at Midtown has 25,000 square feet of office space; one confirmed tenant is El Cocinero, moving up from Tennessee Street.