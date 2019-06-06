FSU Marching Chiefs join D-Day anniversary parade

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 6, 2019

NORMANDY, France (WCTV) -- The Florida State University Marching Chiefs marched in a parade along the beaches of Normandy Thursday as part of D-Day 75th anniversary celebrations.

"It was kind of overwhelming being able to look out over the water and seeing the beach," FSU Head Drum Major Alex Arbeiter said. "Being able to put into perspective what happened there 75 years ago, but also, everyone there was so upbeat and lively that it almost felt like a celebration."

Assistant Drum Major Emilia Addeo said the D-Day parade was different from any other parade they've ever done. She said it was a lot harder as they looked out over the beaches where so many Americans died.

"I would have moments where I kept imagining 75 years ago what people were going through," Addeo said. "It was kind of a spiritual thing but it was a little bit difficult at times, especially when we marched past the original cemetery before they opened the American cemetery. That was probably one of the most difficult moments we had today."

"I had a moment when we saw fighter jets flying in the sky and I had this moment where I thought there were thousands of men who were our age who were terrified," Assistant Drum Major Katherine Olney said. "We take for granted the freedom that we have and seeing that and actually being on that beach put everything in perspective, just how many sacrifices were made for us."

"None of it can be taken for granted," Arbeiter said. "I will never be able to forget what we were able to be a part of today."

The Marching Chiefs have one more performance in Paris on Friday and will fly home to Tallahassee on Monday.