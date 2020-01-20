Marching Chiefs offer to play the War Chant at the Super Bowl

By: Josh Newberg | Noles247

Nobody plays the ‘War Chant’ like Florida State’s Marching Chiefs Band. Others do a decent job at trying to replicate it, but nobody does it like the Marching Chiefs of FSU.

This year, the Kansas City Chiefs are on a historic run to the Super Bowl, which is being played in Miami (Fla.) in two weeks. The Chiefs do the War Chant and Tomahawk Chop, similar to FSU.

On Sunday night after the game, the FSU Marching Chiefs offered to come down to Miami and show the Kansas City Chiefs how the War Chant is really done.

Hey @Chiefs, if you want the War Chant done right we’re available and just a couple hours up the road.



Hit us up. — Marching Chiefs (@FSUChiefs) January 19, 2020

Would you like to see the Chiefs take the Marching Chiefs up on their offer?

