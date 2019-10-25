Maria Butina released from Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution to ICE custody

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The alleged Russian spy who tried to infiltrate Republican political circles has been released from Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution and is now in ICE custody, according to the prison.

Maria Butina pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government, according to reports from CNN.

She admitted to trying to gain access to GOP political groups in order to promote Russian interests.

"We refer you to ICE for further information," prison officials told WCTV in an email. "This office does not provide additional information on individuals who are not in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons."

Butina served 15 months of her 18-month sentence at the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution.

ICE is expected to immediately deport her to Moscow.

