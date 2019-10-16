Marianna High School assistant principal suspended amid abuse allegation

By: WJHG News

October 16, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) — An administrator at Marianna High School is suspended without pay following an allegation that she abused a student.

The Jackson County School Board made the decision to suspend Assistant Principal Sybil Rivers with a 4-1 vote at Tuesday's meeting. Rivers remains under investigation.

The board allowed comments from the public to help them decide whether Rivers should be suspended with or without pay.

Superintendent of Schools Larry Moore recommended the board remove Rivers from her position. Officials say they'll have a public hearing with her and her attorney before they make a decision regarding termination.

Copyright 2019 WJHG. All rights reserved.