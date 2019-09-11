Marianna Police Department arrests man for stealing over $500 worth of food from Winn Dixie

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 11, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) – Marianna Police Department arrested a man accused of stealing a variety of miscellaneous food items from a Winn Dixie.

Authorities say they received an anonymous call from a concerned citizen about an interaction between a Winn Dixie employee and a male suspect about an alleged shoplifting offense.

A description of the black male suspect was relayed to authorities and they found him within close proximity of the store.

The male suspect is identified as 63-year-old Cecil Highsmith.

After an investigation, it was revealed that Highsmith went into the store and began putting items in his shopping cart, then left the store without paying for the merchandise.

An inventory of his shopping cart revealed that he stole $576.64 worth of steak, shrimp, crab legs, beer, and other food items.

Highsmith is charged with retail theft and resisting a merchant without violence.

He is now booked into the Jackson County Correction Facility.