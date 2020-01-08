Marianna Police Department launches camera registration program

By WCTV Eyewitness News

January 8, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- Hoping to improve their investigative efforts, the Marianna Police Department is giving people with surveillance cameras the option to register their devices with them. This goes for both home and business surveillance cameras.

Registered cameras will become a part of a database that police can check to see if anyone has a surveillance system within the an area of a reported crime. MPD wants to reassure potential clients that they will not have a direct link to camera footage. Rather it will simply let them know you have a camera that may have recorded critical footage that could assist them in an investigation.

Chief Hayes Baggett spoke on how crucial this could be with future investigations. "As officers respond to criminal incidents," he says, "they may be able to use the information or footage you provide from the security camera to assist in the apprehension and prosecution of the criminals involved, thus keeping our communities safer.”

MPD says they are committed to advancing policing through technology to help keep order. They claim with the invention of new, personalized security cameras (i.e. "Ring Video Doorbell"), technology has been extremely helpful in allowing them to solve more crimes.

If you would like to register your device with MPD, click here. If you have any questions about camera registry, you're encouraged to call MPD at 850-526-3125.