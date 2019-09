By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 25, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department will conduct a safety and sobriety checkpoint on Friday, September 27, 2019. It will take place on Penn Avenue just south of South Street.

In a press release from the department, Chief Hayes Baggett makes clear that there will be zero tolerance for those who make the decision to drink and drive.

