Marianna Police arrest man on drug charges

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 25, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Marianna Police Department is saying they've arrested 31-year-old Timothy Myrick on drug charges.

Officials say they responded to an address on Harley Drive on Friday in reference to someone in medical distress. When they got to the residence, they found Myrick on the floor fading in and out of consciousness. When Emergency Units arrived, police had to assist them in transporting Myrick to a hospital because they say he was combative with the emergency workers.

MPD says while he was being evaluated, Myrick removed several drugs from his pockets. Further investigations found that he was intending to sell those narcotics. Officials booked Myrick in the Jackson County Correctional Facility after being treated and released from the hospital.