Marianna Police arrest man on drug possession charges

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 14, 2020

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Marianna Police Department says they have arrested a man on drug possession charges.

MPD says on Tuesday morning, around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 2900 block of Sylvia Drive in reference to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Authorities say upon arrival, officers saw a man leave the home, later identified as 38-year-old Buddy Wyatt.

Officials say Wyatt did not have permission to be inside of the residence he was leaving and found items that were believed to have been taken from the house inside his vehicle.

According to police records, officers say a consensual search of the vehicle revealed several illegal drugs, including clonazepam and hydrocodone, inside of the vehicle.

MPD also says a used syringe and a clear container with liquid methamphetamine was found in the car as well.

Officials arrested Wyatt and charged him with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities say the case is still under investigation. Wyatt has been taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.