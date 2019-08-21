Marianna Police holding sobriety checkpoint Friday

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Marianna Police Department says they will hold a Safety and Sobriety Checkpoint on Friday on Jefferson Street, south of River Forest Road.

MPD says they are joining multiple law enforcement agencies for the 2019 National Enforcement Mobilization "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over," crackdown.

Chief Hayes Baggett would like to remind motorist to slow down, don’t text and drive, and drive sober. The Marianna Police Department will have zero tolerance for motorist who drive impaired. Chief Baggett also encourages motorist to report suspicious behavior and reckless drivers. You can contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125.