By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 11, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Marianna Police Department says they will be holding a Safety and Sobriety Checkpoint on Friday, September 13 on Lafayette Street, west of Penn Avenue.

MPD says the checkpoint is part of the department's Operation Sober City initiative.

Marianna Police encourage motorists to report suspicious behavior and reckless driving by contacting the department at 850-526-3125.