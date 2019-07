By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 16, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Marianna Police Department says they will be holding a Safety and Sobriety Checkpoint on Friday on Penn Avenue, south of South Street, from 8 p.m. til midnight.

MPD says they are also joining multiple law enforcement agencies for Operation Southern Shield, where officers will be cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving in an effort to reduce serious car crashes.