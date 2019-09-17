Marianna Police investigating after home invasion robbery

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Marianna Police Department says they are looking for three people involved in an armed robbery that occurred late on Friday, September 13.

MPD says officers responded to a house in the 3000 block of Bumpnose Road to the report of an armed individual, but the occupants of the home told officials what had happened.

According to officials, the victims advised that three unknown men forced their way into the home and used "physical violence," and brandished weapons in order to control the victims inside of the house.

Authorities say the men then demanded the victims hand over money before leaving the area.

MPD did not disclose how much money the suspects took.

Officials say the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or Chipola CrimeStoppers TOLL FREE 888-804-8494 or in Jackson County 850-526-5000 or submit a Web Tip at www.chipolacrimestoppers.com.

Authorities did not give a description of the men.