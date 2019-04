By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 12, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Marianna Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a recent shooting.

Police say Ernest lee Johnson Jr. is being sought on an active warrant for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

MPD says Johnson should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call police at (850) 526-3125, or Chipola Crime Stoppers (850) 526-5000.