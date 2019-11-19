Marianna Police looking for go-kart thief

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) — The Marianna Police Department says it is looking for a go-kart thief.

Police say they were told about a burglary at Western Auto at 4159 Lafayette Street Sunday morning. When officers got to the scene, they saw one of the front windows was broken.

Police say it appeared the burglar used a spool of wire to shatter the window around 5 a.m. that day. They then climbed through the opening, found a Manco brand go-kart, then pushed and pulled it out of the opening.

The burglar then pushed the go-kart down Dekle Street towards the railroad tracks and then behind Ray's Garage.

According to police, the burglar crossed Penn Avenue and traveled west down the tracks and then through a wooded trial that leads to Edgewood Drive.

Police were told the Manco go-kart has slick racing style tires, a blue and white race car style body made of fiberglass and a 5 horsepower Briggs and Stratton motor. The fiberglass body also has "Ford" written across the front of it.

If you have seen this go-kart or have any information to help identify the burglar, contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

