Marianna Police release video of car burglaries, looking for 7 suspects

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 16, 2020

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) — The Marianna Police Department has released surveillance videos of multiple car burglaries that happened at the Cottondale Village Apartments on Wednesday.

Police say the videos show seven suspects in the burglaries.

You can watch the videos MPD posted to its Facebook page below, or follow the links above to view them.

The department says it needs the public's help in finding and identifying the burglars.

If you have any information about this incident, you can reach out to the department at 850-526-3125 or the Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.