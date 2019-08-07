Marianna Police searching for man who attempted to rob convenience store

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 7, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Marianna Police Department says they are searching for a suspect involved in an attempted armed robbery at the Handi-Mart Convenience Store on Lafayette Street.

MPD says officers responded to the store around 9:40 p.m. on Monday and, upon arrival, learned that a black male subject, later identified as 55-year-old David Lee Lang, entered the store armed with a knife and demanded cash from the cash register.

Authorities say the store clerk was able to exit the store unharmed and Lang left the store without taking anything with him.

Officials say Lang is wanted on attempted robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Anyone with information on the case or the whereabouts of Lang are asked to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.