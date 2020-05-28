Marianna man arrested for cyberstalking local judge

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 47-year-old Marianna man on Wednesday for cyberstalking a local judge.

According to deputies, Victor Duvall sent several emails to the judge about his troubled relationship with a woman, saying he felt he was being treated unfairly.

In the emails, Duvall criticized the judge for how he represented Duvall when he was his attorney, the sheriff's office says.

The judge then responded to Duvall, saying not to email or text him anymore. Duvall responded and said the judge should resign because he didn't deserve his seat on the bench, according to deputies.

Finally, the sheriff's office says it reached out to Duvall and told him to stop sending emails or he would be charged.

On Tuesday, Duvall sent more emails, deputies say. As a result, the sheriff's office says it got a warrant on Wednesday for his arrest on a cyberstalking charge.

Duvall was arrested that same day without incident as he returned home, the sheriff's office says.

