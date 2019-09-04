Marianna police charge murder suspect 4 years after crime

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 4, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) — The Marianna Police Department said it charged a suspect on Friday for the murder on the 4200 block of Graham Street that happened on January 19, 2015.

Officers were called to the scene in 2015 in reference to a possible dead person. When they arrived, police found David Tinsley, 72, dead in his home and evidence pointed to foul play.

The department said it, the 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement kept working on the case, analyzing evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

After investigating, police charged Jessie M. Jackson, 56, with second degree murder. Jackson is currently serving a sentence in Columbia Correctional Institute in Lake City, Florida on an unrelated charge.

