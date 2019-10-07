Marianna police investigating armed robbery at Chevron Food Mart

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) — The Marianna Police Department said it is investigating a Saturday robbery at a Chevron Food Mart.

According to police, a woman, while covering her face, walked into the Chevron at 2999 Jefferson Street armed with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The robber got away with an unknown amount of money, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or contact the Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

