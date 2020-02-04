Marianna police investigating two shootings

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) — The Marianna Police Department says it is investigating two different shootings from Monday night.

Officers were first called to the area of Miltonia Avenue around 7:30 p.m., according to a press release. While working the scene of the shooting, the department was told that a person with a gunshot wound entered Jackson Hospital to get medical assistance.

While police were making contact with that person, they received another call about a shooting at a home on Borden Street. Police were able to determine that a round was fired from outside the home into a bedroom.

Both shootings are currently under investigation. If you have any information, contact the department at 850-526-3125 or the Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

