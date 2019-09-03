Marianna police respond to shooting on Forest Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MARIANNA, Fla. — Marianna police said they found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in it after they were called at 1:30 a.m. Monday to Forest Street.

The residents of the house told police they heard the gunshots and bullets hitting the vehicle, but they didn't see the shooter.

Police searched the area for more information, but were unsuccessful.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting can contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or the Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

