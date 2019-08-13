Marianna police setting up safety and sobriety checkpoint this Saturday

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 13, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) — The Marianna Police Department says it will have a safety and sobriety checkpoint set up at Highway 73 South this Saturday.

The department said the checkpoint is part of its "Operation Sober City" initiative. The goal of the checkpoint is to reduce traffic crashes and deaths that happen because the driver was drinking alcohol.

Chief Hayes Bagget says drivers should slow down, don't text behind the wheel and stay sober.

"The Marianna Police Department will have zero tolerance for motorist who drink and drive," a press release said.

Bagget also says drivers should report suspicious behavior and reckless drivers.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.